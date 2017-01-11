Police report

Attention: The speed cart monitor will be located on Sims Street from Jan. 9-16.
Between Saturday, December 31 and Monday, January 9 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Jamorris Cole, 30, 304 Parker Branch Road, Barnesville, simple battery and disorderly;
David Ogilvie, 27, 128 Washington Street, Barnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked;
Jamira Dumas, 25, 222 Mill Street, Barnesville, disorderly;
Jasmine Williams, 24, 115 9th Street, Barnesville, terroristic threats and acts;
Micronesia Jones, 44, 115 Carey J Buckner Street, Barnesville, disorderly conduct;
Roy Felts, 34, 203 Charles Avenue, Thomaston, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked and headlight violation.