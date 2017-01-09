Gerald Wayne Farmer
September 29, 1942 - January 08, 2017
Mr. Gerald” Wayne” Farmer, 74, of Barnesville, passed away Sunday, January 08, 2017, at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon. Mr. Farmer was born September 29, 1942, in Atlanta, son of the late Oscar Samuel and Mary Leila Cook. He was affectionately known by his family as “Butch”. Mr. Farmer was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was a regular visitor of the sick and elderly. Mr. Farmer retired as an electronics engineer from Mac Dermitt Graphics, and was formerly employed by W.R. Grace. He was a member of the AA in Forsyth where he helped and counseled other members. Mr. Farmer was a caretaker for sick and old animals. He was retired from United States Navy. Mr. Farmer loved his family and cherished his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Joyce Farmer of Barnesville; daughters and son-in-law, Jodie and Jim Roquemore of Forsyth, and Mary Edith Routon of Barnesville; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Theresa Farmer of Oxford; eight grandchildren, Jacob Crawford, Kiley Smith, Justin Crawford, Noah Cole Farmer, Haylee Woodall, McCoy Routon, , Jared Roquemore, Creedence Roquemore; sister, Dorothy Anderson of Atlanta; He was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Sandra Rhodes and Martha Farmer.
Memorial services will at 2:00 Thursday at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 7:00 until 9:00.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com
SERVICES
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 12, 2017
2:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
2269 Yatesville- Barnesville Road
Yatesville, Georgia 31097
