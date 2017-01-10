Public Notices 01-10-17
Posted by Staff Writer in Public Notices and Legal Advertising
Tuesday, January 10. 2017
Probate Court of Lamar County
Re: Estate of Trevor Brown, (former) minor/ward.
To Whom It May Concern and:
The conservator(s) of the above estate, has/have applied for Discharge from said trust. This is to notify the above interested party(ies) to show cause, if any they can, why said conservator(s) should not be dishcharged from office and liability. All objections must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and filed with the above Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204 on or before Feb. 13, 2017, said date being more than 30 days from the date of publication, or if personally served, then 10 days from the date of such service. All pleadings must be signed before a notary public or probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the below address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees.
If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petiton may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Probate Judge, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155.
(1-10)(1)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Lonnie Earl Thompson, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 28th day of December, 2016.
April Shayne Fulk, Personal Representative, 285 Stony Brook Cir., Jackson, GA 30233. (1-10)(4)(p)
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
State of Georgia, County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Henry Dewey Satterfield, deceased, late of 416 Zebulon Road, Milner, GA 30257, are hereby notified to render their demands by filing same with the Probate Court of Lamar County, 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA 30204, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 15th day of December, 2016.
Leroy Holsclaw, Executor, 397 Zebulon Road, Milner, GA 30257. (1-10)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Frederick C. Crews, deceased
Estate No. 8363
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern:
Thomas Edward Crews has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Frederick C. Crews deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 30, 2017.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (1-3)(4)(p)
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Winifred Gaynelle Phillips Powell, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 21st day of Dec., 2016.
George Robert Phillips, Personal Representative, 6618 Rolling River Rd., Harrison, TN 37341.
(12-27)(4)(p)
In the Probate Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Mary Moncrief Ross, deceased.
Estate No. 8364
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All interested persons and to whom it may concern: Cecil Moncrief has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Mary Moncrief Ross deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Jan. 16, 2017.
Be Notified Further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-5155. (12-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia,
County of Lamar:
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of HENRY RALPH ARMISTEAD, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render an account of their claims or demands to the undersigned, according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of December, 2016
Steven L. Jones
GALLOWAY & LYNDALL, LLP, Attorney for the Estate, 406 N. Hill Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223, (770) 233-6230. (12-20)(4)(p)
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Georgina Stevenson Boggs deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 14th day of Dec., 2016.
Nancy Elizabeth Boggs Carter & William Edward Boggs, Personal Representatives, 215 Ponderosa Lane, Barnesville, GA 30204.
(12-20)(4)(p)
In the Juvenile Court of Henry County
State of Georgia
In the Interest of: T.B.D., Sex: M, Age: 13 years, DOB: 6/25/2003, Case No. 075-16-1641; T.C.L., Sex: F, Age: 10 years, DOB: 6/27/2006, Case No. 075-16-1642; T.R.D., III, Sex: M, Age: 16 years, DOB: 3/29/2000, Case No. 075-16-1643.
Children under years of 18 of age.
Summons
For Petition to Terminate Parental Rights
To: Richard Doyle Thomas, Jr., Father, and to any other persons claiming to have a parental interest in and to B.D.T., a male child born on June 25, 2003; C.L.T., a female child born on 6/27/2006; and R.D.T., III, a male child born on March 29, 2000 all to Sharl Elizbeth Thomas, Mother.
By Order for Service by Publication dated December 7, 2016, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of Henry County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on October 4, 2016 by the Henry County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations of the Petition are that the children are dependent children, have been abandoned and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated.
The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for March 2, 2017, at 1:00 o’clock p.m., at the courtroom of the Juvenile Court of Henry County located at 44 John Frank Ward Boulevard, McDonough, Georgia 30253.
The court at trial can enter a judgement ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the child and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights, unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the child; and (2) a notice of filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Henry County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to have an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 770-288-6866.
Witness the Honorable William P. Bartles, Judge of said court, this the 9th day of December, 2016.
K. Kilgallen, Deputy Clerk, Juvenile Court, Henry County, Georgia.
(12-20)(4)(p)(aff)
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST A RELEASE OF FUNDS
Date of Notice Publication: January 10, 2017
Lamar County Board of Commissioners
408 Thomaston Street
Barnesville, GA 30204
770-358-5146
These Notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Lamar County Board of Commissioners.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about January 26, 2017, the Lamar County Board of Commissioners
will submit a request to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for the release of Federal CDBG funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as the 2017 Lamar County Public Health Department project, for the purpose of providing a clean and safe environment for residents requiring public health services, by constructing a new 6,000 square foot building at the corner of Redbud and Academy Drive (118 Academy Drive). The estimated cost of the project is approximately $1,000,000.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT (FONSI)
The Lamar County Board of Commissioners has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Lamar County Administration Building, 408 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA, and may be examined or copied weekdays 9 AM to 4 PM.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Lamar County Board of Commissioners. All comments received by January 25, 2017 will be considered by the Lamar County Commission prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The Lamar County Board of Commissioners certifies to HUD/DCA that Charles E. Glass, in his capacity as Commission Chairman consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s and DCA’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Lamar County Board of Commissioners to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
DCA will accept objections to its release of funds and the Lamar County Board of Commissioner’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Lamar County Board of Commissioners; (b) the Lamar County Board of Commissioners has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by DCA; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to DCA’s administrative office at CDBG Section, 60 Executive Park South N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 36329-2231. Potential objectors should contact DCA to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Charles E. Glass, Chairman
Lamar County Board of Commissioners. (1-10)(b)
Nondiscrimination Statement
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender indentity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202)720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. (1-10)(b)(ts)
In the Superior Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
Towaliga Judicial Circuit
State of Georgia,
ex rel
Richard Milam, District Attorney, Towaliga Judicial Circuit, Plaintiff
vs
Nine Hundred and Ninety-Five dollars ($995.00)
in United States Currency, Defendent in rem,
Re: Property of Christopher Steiner, Purported Owner(s)/Interest Holder(s)
Notice of Proceedings
To: All persons having an interest in said property who are not otherwise notified of the foregoing proceedings
You are hereby notified that the above action seeking the forfeiture of the above described property was filed in this Court on the 29th day of December, 2016, pursuant to O.C.G.A. §9-16-12.
Said action alleges that you may have an interest in said property. You are further notified that, by reason of an Order for Publication by Notice of Proceedings entered by the Court on the 29th day of December, 2016, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Richard Milam, District Attorney, 326 Thomason Street, Box 1, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204, an Answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days of the date of the second publication of this Notice. If you fail to do so, judgment pursuant to O.C.G.A. §9-16-12 will be taken for the relief demanded in the Complaint. If you have been personally or notoriously served with the Complaint and Summons, the foregoing does not apply and you should respond within the time specified in the Summons.
Witness the Honorable Clerk of said Court.
This the 29 day of December, 2016.
/s/ Caleb A. Tyson, Clerk of Superior Court, Lamar County, Georgia, Towaliga Judicial Circuit.
(1-10)(2)(b)
Notice of Qualifying Fee
City of Barnesville
General Election
November 7, 2017
The Mayor and Council of the City of Barnesville have established and fixed as the qualification fee to be paid by candidates seeking election in the city election to be held November 7, 2017 as follows:
Office Sought: Council Seat-Ward 2, Qualification Fee: $45.00; Office Sought: Council Seat-Ward 4, Qualification Fee: $45.00; Office Sought: Council Seat-Ward 5, Qualification Fee: $45.00.
/s/ Carolyn S. Parker, City Clerk. (1-10)(1)(p)(ts)
Application to Register a Business to be Conducted under Trade Name, Parternship or others.
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
The undersigned does hereby certify that Ranew’s Truck and Equipment Company, LLC conducting business as Ranew’s Industries in the City of Milner, County of Lamar in the State of Georgia, under the name of Ranew’s Industries and that the nature of the business is manufacturing and coating and that the names and addresses of the persons, firms or partnership owning and carrying on said trade or business is Ranew’s Truck and Equipment Company, LLC, 1308 Hwy. 41 N., Milner, GA 30257.
(1-10)(2)(p)
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF LAMAR
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Ruby C. Skinner to United Bank dated July 30, 2010, and recorded in Deed Book 735, Page 316, Lamar County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $90,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, February 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that lot, tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 68 of the 8th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, containing 2.34 Acres, lying on the Northern side of Shadowmore Drive (a/k/a Shadowmore Road), and being more particularly described upon a certain plat of survey entitled “Property Survey for Yvonne Carr” prepared by G. Tim Conkle, GA RLS No. 2001, dated December 15, 1998, and recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 468, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein.
Located on the above described property is a dwelling known and designated as 297 Shadowmore Drive, Zebulon, Georgia.
Said property is known as 297 Shadowmore Drive, Zebulon, GA 30295, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Ruby C. Skinner; Kenton E. Skinner, successor in interest or tenant(s).
United Bank as Attorney-in-Fact for Ruby C. Skinner
File no. 16-062268
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/CH
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
(12-27)(6)(x)(aff)
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF Lamar
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Security Deed, dated October 2, 2008, executed by Arthur L. Phillips to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for New South Federal Savings Bank, recorded in Deed Book 683, Page 145, Lamar County, Georgia Deed Records, and securing a Note in the original principal amount of $85,920.00, said Security Deed last having been assigned to DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC, the current holder thereof, has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness evidenced by the Note immediately due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Security Deed, will, on the first Tuesday in February, 2017 to-wit: February 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Lamar County Courthouse door, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property:
All that tract or parcel of land, together with all improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in Land Lot 109 of the 8th Land District of Lamar County, Georgia, containing 4.672 acres, together with any and all improvement thereon, lying on the eastern side of Piedmont Road, and being more particularly described as Tract C upon a certain plat of survey entitled, Property Survey for Michael E. Whatley & Shawna D. Whatley, prepared by Gerald H. Bernhard, Ga. RLS No. 2688, dated July 25, 1997, and recorded in Plat Book 13, page 283, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior court of Lamar County, Georgia. Said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein.
This is the same property conveyed by Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 311, page 261, Lamar County, Georgia records.
Including that manufactured home which, by intention of the parties, shall constitute a part of the realty and shall pass with it, being Horton Homes, Inc., Mirage III, Model # 24X60 4+2 MDMS, ID No. H86283G L&R.
The aforedescribed real property is also known as 1099 Piedmont Rd, The Rock, GA 30285, according to the present system of numbering houses in Lamar County, Georgia.
This sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit as to the amount and status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed, including but not limited to, a determination that the borrower has not reinstated the loan prior to the foreclosure sale.
The name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity with full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the Note and Security Deed is Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC Attn: Loss Mitigation, 2100 East Elliott Rd., Bldg. 94, Mailstop T120, Tempe, AZ 85284. The telephone number is (877) 337-4141. The fax number is (877) 265-9717.Said real property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the real property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the extent that said real property is comprised of more than one parcel, said real property will be sold in one or more parcels and in such order as the holder of the Security Deed may determine.
Upon information and belief, said real property is presently in the possession or control of Arthur L. Phillips and the proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all the expenses of said sale, including attorney’s fees, all as provided in said Security Deed and the excess proceeds, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ARTHUR L. PHILLIPS
Ellis, Painter, Ratterree & Adams LLP, 2 East Bryan Street, 10th Floor, Savannah, Georgia 31401, (912) 233-9700
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
(1-10)(4)(p)(aff)
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
STATE OF GEORGIA
LAMAR COUNTY
Because of default in payment of a note secured by a Deed to Secure Debt from PLATINUM KEY MANAGEMENT, INC. to EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO Z135229 IRA, dated July 9, 2013, recorded July 25, 2013, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia, in Deed Book 822, Pages 310-317, Lamar County Records, there will be sold under the terms of a power of sale contained in said security deed, before the Courthouse door in Lamar County, Georgia, to the highest and best bidder for cash, between the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2017, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia, being more particularly described on that certain plat of survey entitled “Property survey for Stephen D. Gold and Maria Veleri-Gold” dated August 26, 1986, prepared by Kenneth E. Presley, Georgia RLS No. 1327 recorded in Plat Book 9, Page 186, Clerk’s Office, Superior Court, Lamar County, Georgia said plat, together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances shown thereon, is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description as if set out fully herein.
Said property will be sold subject to outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, if any, and all easements and restrictions of record, if any, having priority over the Deed to Secure Debt.
Said property being found in the possession of Platinum Key Management, Inc., to the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned.
Proceeds will be first applied to the expense of such sale and payment of all indebtedness secured by said security deed, with the balance, if any, to be paid over to the person or persons entitled thereto.
EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO Z135229 IRA, AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR PLATINUM KEY MANAGEMENT, INC.
By: /s/ L. Scott Mayfield
L. Scott Mayfield, Attorney for Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Z135229 IRA
SMITH, WELCH, WEBB & WHITE, LLC
404 Thomaston Street
Barnesville, GA 30204
(770) 358-3630
*** THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.
ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ***
(1-10)(4)(b)(aff)
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF LAMAR
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Deed to Secure Debt dated August 1, 2006, from Willie F. Dumas to American General Financial Services, Inc. (DE), recorded on August 7, 2006 in Deed Book 588 at Page 170, Lamar County, Georgia Records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for CSMC Trust 2014-CIM1 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2014-CIM1 by Assignment and said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated August 1, 2006, in the amount of $70,481.50, said note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Lamar County, Georgia, on February 7, 2017, the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the “Property”):ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 7TH LAND DISTRICT OF LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE AND LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF JOHNSTONVILLE AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF A PUBLIC ROAD LEADING EASTERLY FROM THE HOME OF GLENNIE WILLIAMS TO REHOBOTH CHURCH, WHICH IRON PIN MARKS A COMMON CORNER WITH PROPERTY OF OLIN WILLIAMS, AND FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT RUNNING SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF OLIN WILLIAMS 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WESTERLY PARALLEL WITH SAID PUBLIC ROAD 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTHERLY PARALLEL WITH THE SAID WEST LINE OF PROPERTY OF OLIN WILLIAMS 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD; THENCE EASTERLY 210 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Deed to Secure Debt and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Deed to Secure Debt, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys’ fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property is/are Willie F. Dumas. The property, being commonly known as 127 Dumas Rd, Barnesville, GA, 30204 in Lamar County, will be sold as the property of Willie F. Dumas, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Deed to Secure Debt. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019, 888-850-9398. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for CSMC Trust 2014-CIM1 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2014-CIM1 as Attorney in Fact for Willie F. Dumas 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: James E. Albertelli, Esq. For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. JEA - 16-032624 A-4602535
(1-10)(4)(p)(aff)
TO: THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, IF ANY, HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF Mary Lee Warner (DECEASED), INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO MARVIN WARNER AND THE HEIRS OF MARTHA ANN COLLIER, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO NATASHA LUSHAWN COLLIER AND ELGEN DURANCE COLLIER, ANY OCCUPANT OF THE PROPERTY BEING 183 Warner Road, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MAY CLAIM ADVERSELY TO THE TITLE OF GRAPEJUICE, LLC IN AND TO THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED BELOW.
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to-wit:
All that lot, tract or parcel of land and being in Lamar County, Georgia, and containing one and one half (1 ½ ) Acres, more or less, being in the 8th Land District of said county and more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin on the North side of Piedmont Road, which iron pin marks the Southeast corner of property owned now or formerly by Mary Warner and running thence Northerly along the East line op property owned now or formerly by Mary Warner 210 feet to an iron pin; thence running due East to the Piedmont Road; thence Southwesterly along the Piedmont Road to the point of beginning and bounded now or formerly as follows: North by property owned now or formerly by Arthur O. Burnette; East and South by Piedmont Road: and West by property owned now or formerly by Mary Warner.
will expire and forever be foreclosed and barred on and after the 1st day of March, 2017.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 3rd day of December, 2015, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County in Deed Book 836, page 60.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 1st day of March, 2017, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: C/O BECK, OWEN & MURRAY, ATTN: STEPHANIE W. WINDHAM, 100 S. HILL STREET, SUITE 600, GRIFFIN, GEORGIA 30223.
Please be governed accordingly.
Signed, sealed and delivered this ___ day of January, 2017
STEPHANIE W. WINDHAM
GA STATE BAR NO. 751890
Witness
ATTORNEY FOR GRAPEJUICE, LLC
Notary Public
Beck, Owen & Murray
100 S. Hill St., Suite 600
Griffin, Ga. 30223
770/227-4000 (Phone)
770/227-5884 (Fax)
swindham@beckowen.com. (1-10)(4)(p)(aff)
TO: THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S), IF ANY, HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF Mary Lee Warner (DECEASED) AND M.C.WARNER (DECEASED), INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO MARVIN WARNER AND THE HEIRS OF MARTHA ANN COLLIER, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO NATASHA LUSHAWN COLLIER AND ELGEN DURANCE COLLIER, ANY OCCUPANT OF THE PROPERTY BEING 189 Warner Road, LAMAR COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MAY CLAIM ADVERSELY TO THE TITLE OF GRAPEJUICE, LLC IN AND TO THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED BELOW.
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to-wit:
All that lot, tract or parcel of land and being in Lamar County, Georgia, being on the North side of Warner Road and being approximately 1 Acre, more or less, and being a portion of a 2 Acre tract described in that certain Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 30, Page 476, Lamar County, GA records. Said deed is incorporated herein by reference. By the way of further description said property is bounded now and/or formerly as follows: on the North by the lands currently owned by Cheryl Lynne Burnette and Sandra K. Hatch; on the East by other property of the Mary Lee Warner Estate being known as 183 Warner Rd.; on the South by said Warner Rd. and on the West by the Jessica L. Whitus property which is located at 201 Warner Rd. This property being more commonly known as a House and approximately 1 Acre of land, more or less, located at 189 Warner Rd., Barnesville, in Lamar County, Georgia.
The above described property is further identified as Tax Map/Parcel ID #025-028 as per the records of Lamar County, Georgia and the Lamar County Board of Tax Assessors.
will expire and forever be foreclosed and barred on and after the 1st day of March, 2017.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 3rd day of December, 2013, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Lamar County in Deed Book 836, page 59.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 1st day of March 2017, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: C/O BECK, OWEN & MURRAY, ATTN: STEPHANIE W. WINDHAM, 100 S. HILL STREET, SUITE 600, GRIFFIN, GEORGIA 30223.
Please be governed accordingly.
Signed, sealed and delivered this ___ day of January, 2017.
STEPHANIE W. WINDHAM
GA STATE BAR NO. 751890
Witness
ATTORNEY FOR GRAPEJUICE, LLC
Notary Public
Beck, Owen & Murray
100 S. Hill St., Suite 600
Griffin, Ga. 30223
770/227-4000 (Phone)
770/227-5884 (Fax)
swindham@beckowen.com. (1-10)(4)(p)(aff)
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF LAMAR
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Evens Henry to LendingHome Funding Corporation, dated September 10, 2015, recorded on September 15, 2015 in Deed Book 884, Page 268, Lamar County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Fifty-One Thousand Five Hundred and 00/100 ($51,500.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. The holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on February 7, 2017 during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia, the same being a house and lot situated on the north side of Forsyth Street in said City and known as No. 220 Forsyth Street according to the present system of numbering used in the City of Barnesville. This property may be more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point marked by an iron stake at the southwest corner of the R.W. Bush lot on Forsyth Street. In said City (said lot lying at the northwestern intersection of Forsyth and Lee Streets) and running thence north along the property of the said R.W. Bush lot a distance of 200 feet, more or less, to the northwest corner of the said R.W. Bush lot distance of 64 feet, more or less, to the western margin of Lee Street a distance of 10 feet, more or less, to the southeast corner of a lot formerly owned by the William Carter Company; thence running west along the property line of the, now or formerly, William Carter Company lot a distance of 145 feet, more or less, to the northeast corner of the, now or formerly, P.R. Chaffin lot; thence running south along the property line of the P.R. Chaffin; thence running south along the property line of the P.R. Chaffin lot a distance of 210 feet, more or less, to the northern margin of Forsyth Street; distance of 81 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Said tract of land is bounded, now or formerly, as follows: north by property of the William Carter Company; east by Lee Street and property of R.W. Bush; south by property of R.W. Bush and Forsyth Street; west by property of P.R. Chaffin.
This is the same property described in a deed recorded in Deed Book 131, Page 507, aforesaid records.
Said property is known as 220 Forsyth Street, Barnesville, GA 30204, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold as the property of Evens Henry, the property, to the best information, knowledge and belief of the undersigned, being presently in the possession of Evens Henry or a tenant or tenants. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation of the audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees. Notice has been given of intention to collect attorneys’ fees and other charges in accordance with the terms of the Note secured by said Deed. The balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above-described mortgage on behalf of the secured creditor, LendingHome Funding Corporation, is as follows: FCI Lender Services, Inc. 8180 E. Kaiser Blvd Anaheim Hills, CA 92808, 800-931-2424. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
LendingHome Funding Corporation
as Attorney in Fact for
Evens Henry
Stern & Eisenberg Southern, PC
1709 Devonshire Drive
Columbia, SC 29204
GA-91000144-16
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
(1-10)(4)(p)(aff)
