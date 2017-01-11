Utopian Christians in a Dystopian world

The freedoms Americans take for granted no longer exist. Their overlords treat them as second-rate humans.
Some Americans collaborate with the occupying forces and some actively resist them, but most just try to survive.
The Man in the High Castle imagines a dystopian future, that is, a future in which things are about as bad as they can be. It’s hardly the first such narrative. Classic dystopian works include George Orwell’s 1984, Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.
More recent examples of the genre include The Hunger Games trilogy by Suzanne Collins and The Passage trilogy by Justin Cronin.
When you read or watch dystopian stories, you hope things will get better. You hope that people will become able to pursue life through the exercise of risky freedom, which is the only way to really live.
You also have such hopes when you ponder the possibility of a real, rather than literary or cinematic, dystopian future.
Dystopian works of fiction usually feature people who resist the dehumanization that characterizes their world.
They imagine something better and work toward bringing it about. Their efforts always prove costly. Sometimes they succeed, sometimes they don’t. There’s a lot of nuance to the characters in The Man in the High Castle, but when you get down to it, the resisters are the heroes; the future of the nation, and maybe of the world, lies in their hands.
The opposite of dystopia is utopia. A utopian future is one in which everything is as it should be. The Christian view of the future is utopian. Christians believe that God is working God’s purposes out in creation and history so that, when all is said and done, everything will be renewed through Jesus Christ. The last part of the last book of the Bible, the book of Revelation, presents a utopian view of the future. But Revelation recognizes that things aren’t yet what they will be.
In fact, it was written to and for Christians who were being persecuted for their faith. The main goal of the book was to encourage them to be faithful in their Christian witness, no matter how bad things were or became. They were to resist the dystopian present by living in light of their utopian future.
They were to resist by being faithful to Jesus.
That’s still how Christians resist. Christians resist dehumanization, division and despair by practicing grace, faith, hope, mercy and love. We resist selfish power by thinking of others first and of self last. We resist pride and arrogance by giving ourselves away.
We do all of that because we follow Jesus Christ, whose way is the way of the cross.
Christians believe in the utopian future that God will bring about. We do what we can to make things better now. And as necessary, we subvert dystopian trends and developments through the amazing grace and self-emptying love that are ours in Jesus Christ.
Mike Ruffin read 1984 and Fahrenheit 451 while a student at Lamar County High School and he’s been reading the Bible for as long as he can remember, so he’s long been interested in dystopia and utopia. He’s also afflicted with myopia. Glasses take care of the physical limits of his vision. He hopes his spiritual myopia is adequately addressed by openness to grace and love.