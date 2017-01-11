/Unitedbank
Rep. Ferguson’s rep here Jan. 17

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, January 11. 2017
Congressman Drew Ferguson’s representative Greg Panzer will be in Barnesville Tuesday, Jan 17 to meet with constituents. Panzer will be at the chamber of commerce board room from 10 a.m.-noon.
