Updated: Gloria Ann Tharpe Devore

Wednesday, January 11. 2017
Mrs. Gloria Ann Tharpe Devore, age 84, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at a Butts County Healthcare Facility.  Mrs. Devore is preceded in death by her husband the late Mr. Earl Daniel Devore; she was the daughter of late Mr. George Alexander Tharpe Sr. and the late Mrs. Mildred Mae Smith Tharpe.  Mrs. Devore was a homemaker, and was a member of Ramah Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors include: Brother – Noflet Tharpe; 3 Sisters – Josephine Marshall,     Meda Sexton, and Linda Fetting, and several Nieces and Nephews.
 
Funeral Services for Mrs. Gloria Ann Tharpe Devore will be conducted from the graveside in The Ramah Primitive Baptist Church cemetery on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 2 O’clock, with the Horace Pippin officiating.
 
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net
 
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements.  (770) 358-1678.
