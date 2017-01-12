The 2017 outstanding citizen and businessperson of the year will be honored alongside other exceptional citizens at the annual Community Awards Banquet Jan. 19 at the civic center. Tickets for the banquet are available at the chamber of commerce for $25 and must be purchased before 5 p.m. Jan.16.
Those nominated for outstanding citizen are the late fire chief Steve Andrews, Patricia Peurifoy of Dolly Goodpuppy, United Bank president Robbie Tenney, assistant city manager Tim Turner and sheriff Brad White.
The businessperson nominees are Debbie Adamson of DB’s Pizzeria, Stacey Ard of Coastal Home Care, Maxine Gibson and Angela Tipton of Goggans Florist, Ronald Horton of the Horton's Rendezvous, Kim Ozier of Ozier Dance and John, Glen and Russ Walters of Sunny Grove Assisted Living Center.
Also to be honored are the community’s farmer of the year, career woman of the year, law enforcement officer of the year, Britton Cauthen firefighter of the year, volunteer of the year and the STAR student and teacher.
For additional information contact the chamber at 770-358-5884.
Nominees announced for Outstanding Citizen, Businessperson of the Year
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks