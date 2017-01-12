Mrs. Nadine Pass King, age 90 of Griffin, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Renaissance Assisted Living.
Mrs. King was born April 3, 1926 in Griffin to the late Grover C. & Alline Wood Pass. She was a member of East Griffin Baptist Church and most recently Central Baptist Church in Barnesville. The family gives special thanks to the staff at Renaissance for their care. Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Ewell Bernard King, Jr., siblings, Hazel Arnold, Fletcher Pass and Grover Elmer Pass and son, Ewell Gene King.
Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law, Richard Don & Marianne King of Barnesville; grandsons, John King of Plano, TX and Scott & Jennifer King of McDonough; great-grandchildren, Zach King & Nicole King of Plano, TX and Sarah King & Kevin Landry of Atlanta and Joshua King of McDonough. Several nieces & nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Nadine Pass King will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor Richard King will officiate. Friends may visit the family on Saturday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.
To pay condolences online to the family, please do so at www.haistenmccullough.com.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Rd. is in charge of arrangements.