Man charged with shooting his mother has bond set at $250,000

A Barnesville man charged in the shooting death of his 70-year-old mother last September was granted a $250,000 bond by Judge Bill Fears Jan. 6.
David Lewis McGuire Jr., 39, was eligible for bond because his case could not be presented to a grand jury within 90 days of his arrest.
McGuire is unlikely to make the bond, court observers noted.
Elaine Brown McGuire was found dead in her Liz Acres Road home Sept. 15, 2016 home by a daughter who could not reach her by phone.
A GBI agent testified at a Nov. 10 hearing that she was shot four times - once behind her right ear, once in the face, once in the right arm and once in the right side of her chest.
The facial wound, evidence showed, grazed her face after striking a cellphone that belonged to her son. The phone was found near the couch where he was found drunk by first responders.
David McGuire is charged with felony murder but more charges are likely forthcoming, according to assistant district attorney Mark Daniel.