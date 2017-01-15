By Kay S. Pedrotti
With a change in sponsorship, the annual celebration to honor the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will continue to be held on the holiday, January 16.
The Lamar Chapter of the NAACP is handling details for the event. Plans include a continental breakfast at E.P. Roberts Center, 188 Mill Street, at 8 a.m., followed by a march to the courthouse. A speaker and soloist will be featured at the courthouse, according to NAACP president Barbara Minter, and the group will march back to the center.
Local musicians, color guard and other details are pending, said Minter. Plans were made at the chapter meeting last week, when new officers were installed by Henry Wilder, president of the Upson NAACP Chapter. The chapter is seeking donations of food for the breakfast. Call Minter at 770-584-4361. The officers are Minter, president; Richard Miller, vice president; Christopher Hightower, second vice president; Anita Reid, secretary; Juanita Fletcher, assistant secretary; Cynthia Banks, treasurer, and Joe Hudson, honorary senior advisor.
MLK events on tap
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks