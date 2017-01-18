Skip to first row site navigation
David Preston
Walter Geiger
Obituaries
Wednesday, January 18. 2017
David Preston of Johnstonville died Monday, Jan. 16 at a Macon hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Breedlove Memorial Chapel.
