Game & Fish Banquet is Jan. 26

The 21st annual Barnesville Game and Fish Banquet is scheduled for Thursday evening, Jan. 26 in the gym of First Baptist Church in Barnesville.
The evening begins with free seminars at 6 p.m. and the banquet begins at 7 p.m. in the gym. Tickets are $10 each and are on sale at Akins Farm and Home and through the office at First Baptist. Tables for 10 may be purchased in advance for $80. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The 50-minute seminars will feature your choice of “Hunting Simulator” with DNR Ranger Keith Page for the kids, “Turkey Hunting” with veteran turkey caller Chad Sanders, “Shotgun Shooting 101” with clay target shooting instructor Greg Hammock and “Bow Hunting.”
Back by popular demand is special speaker Jimmy Sites, host of Spiritual Outdoor Adventures, now in its 15th year. SOA seeks to use hunting and fishing stories to communicate the spiritual teaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Jimmy and his wife, Amanda, make their home in Nashville.
This year First Baptist will again be supplying the meats, which will include barbecue pork and fried fish. More than 75 door prizes will be given away, including a grand prize. Winners must be present to claim their prizes.
For more information, contact First Baptist Church at 770-358-2353.
