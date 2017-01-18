By Walter Geiger
Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States of America Friday.
Like all other inaugurations, it will be an historic event.
The transition of power from Barack Obama to Donald Trump has been the most interesting of my lifetime in that the two men and their priorities could not be more different.
A largely adoring press corps fawned over Obama and almost never called him out on anything. Trump, well, not so much.
Putting the teeth back in our military
