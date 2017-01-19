Mr. Ralph Salter Barron, 96, of Barnesville, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at his home. Mr. Barron was born November 4, 1920, in the Liberty Hill Community, son of the late Salter Seaborn and Sara Thompson Barron. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Mr. Barron formerly served as the Barnesville City Manager for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served as a crew chief in Shipdham, England and Benghazi. Mr. Barron loved playing golf and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Maxine Barron of Barnesville; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Bonnie Barron of Macon; grandchildren and their spouses, Katrina and A.J. Skalko, Shannon and Phil Limrick; great-grandchildren, Andrew Mathews, Makayla Mathews, Cheyanne Hubble, David Hubble, Zoey Hubble, Robert Hubble, and Winter Meyers; step-son, Roger Martin of Yatesville,; step-daughter and step-son-in-law, Elaine and Terry Adams of Gainesville; step-grandchildren and their spouses, Nicki and Clint Watson, Kelly Martin and their mother, Kim Martin of Yatesville; other step-grandchildren and their spouses include, Brandy and Josh Clark and Mark and Tristan Adams; step-great-grandchildren, Mckenna Clark, Kobey Adams, Mason Adams and Madison Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 Friday at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom McElroy and Rev. Kevin Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery. In-lieu of flowers contribution can be made in memory of Mr. Ralph Salter Barron to the First United Methodist, 375 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, GA 30204
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com