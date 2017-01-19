Mrs. Joyce Carlene Lyles Reeves, age 80, of Barnesville Ga. passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in an Upson County Healthcare facility. She was the only child of the late Mr. William Carlis Lyles and the late Mrs. Ophas Dockery Lyles. Mrs. Reeves was also preceded in death by her Husband, Mr. Howard Walter Reeves, her Daughter, Ms. Terri Cochran, and her Step Mother, Mrs. Nettie Mae Lyles. Upon graduation from Gordon Military high school in 1954, Mrs. Reeves went to work for Southern Bell as a telephone operator, where she was a pioneer in the telephone industry. She was Member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Reeves was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered at Heritage Inn nursing home.
Survivors include: Son – Walter Reeves (& Sandra) of Barnesville Ga.; Daughter - Cindy Green of Barnesville Ga.; Son in law – Billy Cochran; 6 Grandchildren – Joel Cochran, Cale Cochran, Melanie (& Brandon) Vaughn, Andrew Reeves, and Jarred Green; 2 Great Grandchildren – Braden Vaughn and Amelia Reeves, and several cousins
Funeral Services for Mrs. Joyce Carlene Lyles Reeves will be conducted Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 2 p.m. in Calvary Baptist Church of Barnesville with the Reverends Alan Newman and Ken English officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, 2016 from 5p.m. to 7 p.m.
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online
