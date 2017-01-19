The winners of awards at the annual Chamber of Commerce awards night banquet as announced Thursday night are:
Citizen of the Year: Robbie Tenney
Businessperson of the Year: Maxine Gibson and Angelyn Tipton
Volunteer of the Year: Tim Turner
Firefighter of the Year: Shannon Tyler
Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Belinda Pennamon
Career Woman of the Year: Dora Cox
STAR student and teacher: Brannon Waller and Sara Wilson
And the winners are (front, l-r) STAR student Brannon Waller; STAR teacher Sara Wilson; Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Belinda Pennamon; Firefighter of the Year Shannon Tyler; (back, l-r) Citizen of the Year Robbie Tenney; Career Woman of the Year Dora Cox; Businessperson of the Year Maxine Gibson; and Volunteer of the Year Tim Turner. Not pictured is Angelyn Tipton, co-winner with her mom of the businessperson award. The Farmer of the Year award was not presented this year. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
