/Unitedbank
/Eedition
And the winners are (front, l-r) STAR student Brannon Waller; STAR teacher Sara Wilson; Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Belinda Pennamon; Firefighter of the Year Shannon Tyler; (back, l-r) Citizen of the Year Robbie Tenney; Career Woman of the Year Dora Cox; Businessperson of the Year Maxine Gibson; and Volunteer of the Year Tim Turner. Not pictured is Angelyn Tipton, co-winner with her mom of the businessperson award. The Farmer of the Year award was not presented this year. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Community award winners announced

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, January 19. 2017
Updated: 6 hours ago
The winners of awards at the annual Chamber of Commerce awards night banquet as announced Thursday night are:

Citizen of the Year: Robbie Tenney

Businessperson of the Year: Maxine Gibson and Angelyn Tipton

Volunteer of the Year: Tim Turner

Firefighter of the Year: Shannon Tyler

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Belinda Pennamon

Career Woman of the Year: Dora Cox

STAR student and teacher: Brannon Waller and Sara Wilson

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette