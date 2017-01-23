/Unitedbank
City police seek ID on subject

Walter Geiger
Monday, January 23. 2017
Barnesville police are asking for the public's help in identifying or locating the person pictured above. If you have any information, call Capt. Al Moltrum or Lt. Ernie McWhorter at 770.358.1244.
