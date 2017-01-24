Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Public Notices 01-24-17
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
eEdition
Public Notices 01-24-17
Posted by
Staff Writer
in
Public Notices and Legal Advertising
Tuesday, January 24. 2017
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
Sign Up HERE!
Comments
Could-a, Should-a, Would-a
about
Putting the teeth back in our military
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 - 10:33 AM
I would like to thank the Herald Gazette for publishing the letter submitted by Bob [...]
Melanie Maynard
about
Fire chief finalists named
Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 06:56 PM
I TOTALLY agree with every word Karen Gladden said. There are going to be a lot of u [...]
gary bell
about
Fire chief finalists named
Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 11:45 AM
I hope any discussion on naming a chief is only a formality. Douglas Matthews should [...]
Recent Stories
Confederate flag stolen from cemetery
Tuesday, January 24 2017
Juvenile suspects identified; cases pending
Tuesday, January 24 2017
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Tuesday, January 24 2017
Sheriff's report
Tuesday, January 24 2017
Ruffin’s Renderings: A tale of two banquets
Tuesday, January 24 2017
Archives
January 2017
December 2016
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette