Joshua James Cox in court Tuesday morning. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Cox jury selected; testimony begins

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, January 24. 2017
Updated: 4 hours ago
By Walter Geiger

A jury was selected Monday and testimony got underway this morning in the murder trial of Joshua James Cox.

Cox is charged with murder, felony murder and two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with the July 14, 2015 shooting death of Donald Terrell Clark.

Testimony started with the man who found Clark's body and a young woman who saw Cox acting strangely just after the shooting.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
