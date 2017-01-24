By Walter Geiger
A jury was selected Monday and testimony got underway this morning in the murder trial of Joshua James Cox.
Cox is charged with murder, felony murder and two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with the July 14, 2015 shooting death of Donald Terrell Clark.
Testimony started with the man who found Clark's body and a young woman who saw Cox acting strangely just after the shooting.
Joshua James Cox in court Tuesday morning. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
