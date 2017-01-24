Chicken Enchilada Soup

Ingredients
1 (14 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (14 oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 (8.75 oz.) corn, drained
1 (4 oz.) can green chiles
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
1 cup red enchilada sauce
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 white onion, chopped
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
cheddar cheese, optional
sour cream, optional
tortilla strips, optional
chives/green onion/scallions, chopped, optional
Directions
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or stockpot over medium-high heat and saute onion until softened and translucent. 6-8 minutes. Season with chili powder and cumin.
Add minced garlic and saute for 1-2 minutes, or until fragrant, then mix in cornmeal.
Cook for 1 minute, then stir in 1 1/2 cups chicken broth, mixing so that cornmeal paste is incorporated.
Pour in remaining chicken broth, then add chicken, beans, tomatoes, corn, chiles and enchilada sauce.
Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.
Ladle mixture into bowls and garnish with cheese, sour cream, tortilla strips and/or chives.
Serve hot and enjoy!
