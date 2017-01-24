/Unitedbank
Juvenile suspects identified; cases pending

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, January 24. 2017
BPD investigators have identified the two suspects they were seeking in connection with damage at the recreation department after releasing surveillance video images. They are juveniles. Cases against them are pending.
