Josh Cox is headed to prison. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Cox found guilty

Walter Geiger
Thursday, January 26. 2017
Joshua James Cox was found not guilty of malice murder but guilty of felony murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Thursday in a Monroe County courtroom.

The jury deliberated just under two hours before reaching the verdicts.

Cox was charged with malice murder, felony murder and two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with the July 14, 2015 shooting death of Donald Terrell Clark.

