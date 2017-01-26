Cox found guilty

Joshua James Cox was found not guilty of malice murder but guilty of felony murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Thursday in a Monroe County courtroom.
The jury deliberated just under two hours before reaching the verdicts.
Cox was charged with malice murder, felony murder and two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with the July 14, 2015 shooting death of Donald Terrell Clark.
Josh Cox is headed to prison. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
