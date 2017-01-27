Nearly six years after a devastating tornado tore through Grove Street in Barnesville, local citizens are heading down to help with recovery efforts after southern Georgia was struck hard by tornadoes. Niall Mathieson spent the weekend helping remove debris and fallen trees.
Mathieson and his woodturning friend Richard Willets of Conyers are getting their chainsaws prepared for a full weekend of work. Anyone who would like to travel with them and help are invited to call 404-444-2671 and make plans. The two will be leaving Saturday morning and returning late Sunday.
[Photo by Teri Totten] Tornados destroyed large areas of south Georgia and local citizens are hoping to help as others did when a tornado struck Barnesville nearly six years ago.
Local help needed to clear Adel's tornado debris
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks