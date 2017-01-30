/Unitedbank
Updated: Fire chief to be named Tuesday

Walter Geiger
Monday, January 30. 2017
The Lamar County commission will name its new fire chief at a special called meeting set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Current interim fire chief Douglas Matthews, a Barnesville native trained and nurtured by the late chief Steve Andrews, is among the three.

The others are James Dycus, who is currently a fire chief in Alaska but has ties to McCaysville, Ga.; and William Collier of Atlanta who is retired from the Atlanta Fire department.

Also on the agenda are the purchase of a motor grader and a vehicle for the senior center.
#1 Melanie Maynard on 01/30/17 at 09:33 PM
Article states... "Current interim fire chief Douglas Matthews, a Barnesville native trained and nurtured by the late chief Steve Andrews, is among the three." I just want to add that Douglas Matthews has worked extremely hard for the Citizens of Lamar County and if the County Commissioners think that a retiree from Atlanta or someone from Alaska can come to our county where Douglas grew up and do any better job for us, then they ALL need to THINK again!!... Guess we will all find out at 10 a.m. ..... Good luck Douglas!
#1.1 Beth Ogletree on 01/31/17 at 07:56 AM
I agree Melanie...Douglas is an exceptional young man. Douglas knows and loves this community. Praying for the right decision to be made!
