The Lamar County commission will name its new fire chief at a special called meeting set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Current interim fire chief Douglas Matthews, a Barnesville native trained and nurtured by the late chief Steve Andrews, is among the three.
The others are James Dycus, who is currently a fire chief in Alaska but has ties to McCaysville, Ga.; and William Collier of Atlanta who is retired from the Atlanta Fire department.
