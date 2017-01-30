/Unitedbank
Beware of scam!

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Crime
Monday, January 30. 2017
Gwen Moore of the NSC reports on a new scam:

We wanted to make you aware of a new and costly telephone scam that is circulating in our community. The scammer call comes from a number you do not recognize. The caller will ask you the question, “Can You Hear Me Now”. DO NOT answer this question because the caller has you recorded as agreeing to purchase items. Just HANG UP or simply DO NOT answer the phone from an unidentified caller if possible.



