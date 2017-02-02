Police report

Between Monday, January 23 and Monday, January 30 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Shinica Murphy, 42, 130 Aldora Street, Barnesville, three counts obtaining, attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by forgery or fraud;
Dion Love, 46, 604 Highway 18 West, Barnesville, simple battery;
John Hammond, 17, 106 Liberty Bell Lane, Griffin, criminal attempt to commit a crime and criminal trespass;
Charlie Mays, 50, 179 Freeman Road, Barnesville, shoplifting;
Jerome McFadden, 46, Jenkins Street, Barnesville, burglary;
Dannie Banks, 45, 176 B. Akins Street, Barnesville, driving without insurance and driving while license suspended;
Jamorris Cole, 30, 304 Parker Branch Road, Barnesville, sexual battery and simple battery.
There were 245 calls for service. They issued 75 citations including: one shoplifting, one driving without insurance, one obscured tag, four expired tags, one driving on suspended license, two no license on person, one no insurance, one driving with suspended tag, 33 speeding, one failure to obey traffic control device, two failure to maintain lane, nine failure to stop or yield, four no tail lights, three tag light violation, one obstructed view, one window tint violation, six safety belt violation, one premises free from weeds, trash, growth or debris, one abandoned vehicle and one no thru trucks.