The Lamar County soccer teams open the 2017 with a scrimmage Wednesday at First Presbyterian in Macon. The girls play at 5:30 p.m. with boys action to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Trojan Cup action begins Feb. 6 with the Lamar teams tangling with Central Carrollton in round one. The Trojan roster has also been finalized.
UPDATE: The Trojans fell to FPD 4-3 while the Lady Trojans lost 7-1.
Sophomore Hailey Hadsell (16) is among the leading scorers from last season returning for the Lady Trojans (file photo).
Updated: LC soccer teams open season with scrimmage
