Mrs. Nancy L. Hacht, of the Redbone Community, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Mrs. Hacht was born July 9, 1946, in Miami, Florida, daughter of the late George and Bernadette Meister. She attended the First United Methodist Church of Barnesville.
Before making her home in Lamar County, Georgia Mrs. Hacht resided in Branford, Florida. Her father gave her the nickname of Blondie. Nancy attended the same college as her mother and sisters at Mt Saint Joseph in Cincinnati, OH. She took a history and geography teaching position at New River Middle School in Ft, Lauderdale, FL, where she met her spouse, Rick Hacht.
After moving to Ft. White, Florida, she became very active in her children’s lives, volunteering and substitute teaching at the local school. She was an active member of her church, a member of the Red Hat Society and a world traveler. She centered her affection upon her family. Her love for her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews was over flowing.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Rick Hacht of the Redbone Community, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Teresa Hacht; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Jason Matthews all of Branford, Florida; grandchildren, Blake Hacht (Lauren), Christian Hacht, Ally Hacht, Alexis Hacht, Reagan Matthews, Jordan Matthews, Kyleigh Matthews; great-grandchildren, Hailey Hacht, Madilyn Hacht and Ethan Hacht; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jackie and Peter Joseph of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kathy and Gerald Dreiling of Atlanta, Georgia, and Bettie and James Hamilton of Cape Cod, New York; nieces and nephews, Debbie Donohue, Beth Sneed, Edward Tepe, Kristin Huntington, Greg Hamilton and Doug Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00, Friday at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom McElroy officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:00 Saturday at the Fort White Cemetery with Elder Wayne Hollingsworth officiating. There will be a reception following the graveside service at the Fort White Community Center. In-lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Mrs. Nancy L. Hacht to the Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Association Inc. at suwanneeawarness.com or P.O. Box 1394, Lake City, FL 32056.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com