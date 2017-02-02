By Walter Geiger
A life sentence and healthy doses of forgiveness were distributed Jan. 26 in a Monroe County courtroom after a jury deliberated less than two hours before finding Joshua James Cox, 25, guilty of murdering Donald Terrell Clark.
After a charge from Judge Tommy Wilson, the jury got the case at 1:40 p.m. They were back with two questions at 2:45 p.m then returned with verdicts at 3:35 p.m.
Cox was found not guilty of malice murder but was convicted of felony murder and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Prior to sentencing, emotional family members of both Cox and his victim spoke. Clark’s wife, Sabrina, thanked the jury as did his parents, Gail and Charles Bailey, both of whom also addressed Cox directly.
Josh Cox ponders his fate during his trial at the Monroe County courthouse. Cox was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Donald Terrell Clark.
Forgiveness offered before Cox sentenced
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks