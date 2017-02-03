/Unitedbank
Friday, February 3. 2017
Macy Champagne Mons, age 22, of Concord, passed away February 2, 2017.  Macy was a 2013 graduate of Pike County High School and Southern Crescent Technical College, receiving both a diploma and a CNA degree.  She enjoyed being with friends and loved animals, especially her cat JoJo.

She is survived by her parents: Shelby Mons-Daniel and Alonzo Daniel of Barnesville; brother: David Daniel of Barnesville; grandparents: David and Cindy Mons of Concord;
great-grandmother: Shirley Whitley of Locust Grove; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
 
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at
http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
 
 Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
