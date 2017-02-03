Minister Keith Ogletree 59, of 312 Ridgewater Way Cataula, Georgia transitioned on Thursday January 26, 2017 in Emory University Hospital. Funeral Services was held on Saturday February 4, 2017 2pm at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Deborah Hill officiated and interment with full military honors was held in the church cemetery. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.
Keith’s memory will be cherished by his devoted and loving wife of 37 years, Sylvia of Cataula, Georgia, his son Omar of Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson Air Force Base, Alaska and daughter Lakeisha (Kerwin) of Atlanta, Georgia, four grandchildren, Jazmyne, DeAndre, Tamara, and Royal and one great grandchild, Renae, his sisters Flossie Mae, Doretha, Carolyn Vernica, and Faye, his aunt Mary L. Ogletree of Barnesville, GA, three sisters in law Mary Ann Ogletree Portia Ogletree and Catherine (Harry) Merritt, one brother in law James Williams all of Barnesville, GA, nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.