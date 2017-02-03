Dad-Daughter Dance is Saturday at Civic Center

The Dad-Daughter Dance will be held at the civic center Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. for little girls ages 4 and under and 7 to 9 p.m. for all others.
The little ones are welcome to stay and dance the night away. All girls are encouraged to attend with any special man in their life.
Local restaurants including DB’s Pizzeria and Dairy Queen are doing Dad Daughter Dance specials. Reflections Photography will start taking pictures at 5 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Goggans Florist, Ace Hardware and First United Methodist Church. For additional information contact the church at 770-358-1494.
