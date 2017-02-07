Cook team applications are now available for the 12th annual Barnesville BBQ & Blues Festival which will be held April 21-22.
After the board’s decision to join the Kansas City BBQ Society, the world’s largest organization of BBQ and grilling enthusiasts, last July, the committee is expecting its biggest festival yet.
“At one time, BBQ & Blues was the biggest FBA competition in the country,” said event logistics coordinator T.J. Imberger. “We hope to expand the festival with KCBS and make it into the largest barbecue competition in Georgia. We also hope to bring back the festival’s heritage and provide an atmosphere that community members will enjoy.”
