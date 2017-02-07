/Unitedbank
LC teams poor seeds at tournament time

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, February 7. 2017
The LC basketball teams closed regular season play with four losses and face difficult seedings as region tournament action begins this week.

The Lady Trojans (9-13, 4-6) are fifth in the six-team region. Heard County is atop the standings at 18-6, 8-2.

The Trojans (4-20, 1-9) are in last place in the region. Again, Heard reigns over the 5AA at 20-4, 10-0.

The Trojans did nothing to help themselves last week as they dropped two critical region contests, falling to Jordan 55-53 and getting blown out by Heard 56-27.

The Lady Trojans lost 51-44 at Jordan and then lost to Heard 55-39.
