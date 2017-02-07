The LC basketball teams closed regular season play with four losses and face difficult seedings as region tournament action begins this week.
The Lady Trojans (9-13, 4-6) are fifth in the six-team region. Heard County is atop the standings at 18-6, 8-2.
The Trojans (4-20, 1-9) are in last place in the region. Again, Heard reigns over the 5AA at 20-4, 10-0.
The Trojans did nothing to help themselves last week as they dropped two critical region contests, falling to Jordan 55-53 and getting blown out by Heard 56-27.
The Lady Trojans lost 51-44 at Jordan and then lost to Heard 55-39.
LC teams poor seeds at tournament time
