Trojans win, Lady Trojans fall in Trojan Cup action

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, February 7. 2017
The Lamar County Trojans topped Central Macon 2-1 Monday while the Lady Trojans fell to Central 2-0 in first round action in the Trojan Cup soccer tournament here.

The Trojans remain in the winners bracket and face the winner of Wednesday's match between Upson-Lee and Monticello Saturday at 4 p.m. at Trojan Field.

The Lady Trojans fell into the losers bracket and play the Upson-Lee - Monticello loser Saturday at 9 a.m., also at Trojan Field.

Tuesday's games pit East Laurens vs. Northside Warner Robins with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys tangling at 7:30 p.m. Both matches will take place at Trojan Field.
