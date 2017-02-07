Trojans win, Lady Trojans fall in Trojan Cup action

The Lamar County Trojans topped Central Macon 2-1 Monday while the Lady Trojans fell to Central 2-0 in first round action in the Trojan Cup soccer tournament here.
The Trojans remain in the winners bracket and face the winner of Wednesday's match between Upson-Lee and Monticello Saturday at 4 p.m. at Trojan Field.
The Lady Trojans fell into the losers bracket and play the Upson-Lee - Monticello loser Saturday at 9 a.m., also at Trojan Field.
Tuesday's games pit East Laurens vs. Northside Warner Robins with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys tangling at 7:30 p.m. Both matches will take place at Trojan Field.
