Teresa Joan Anderson

Mrs. Teresa Joan Miller Anderson, age 60, of Lamar County, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017 in a Spalding County Healthcare facility. Born December 10, 1956 in Fulton County, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Jerry Roosevelt Miller and Mrs. Sandra Crittendon Mayfield. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by Step-father, Mr. Barney Mayfield, her step-son, Thomas "T.J." Anderson, Jr., and a brother, Mark Miller. Mrs. Anderson loved her family, and loved her cats, and her dog, Lexie. She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her husband, Thomas Anderson, Sr. of Lamar County; children, Allen Beshears (and Heather Hunt) of Newnan, Josh Beshears (and Jimmy Bond) of Thomaston and Tara Smith (and Ryan Wiley) of Griffin; her step-daughter, Wendy Greer (and Duane) of Barnesville; her daughter-in law Sherie McDuffie; her brother, Brent Miller (and Tracy) of Thomaston; her sister, Cookie Miller (and Jeremy Wright) of Thomaston; her step-mother, Lois Miller of Hot Springs, Arkansas; her step-brother, Mike Jones; numerous grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Teresa Anderson will be conducted Friday, February 10, 2017 at 1 O'Clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 6pm until 8pm.
Those who wish may view the memorial page and sign the guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements. (770) 358-1678
