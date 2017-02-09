The Gordon State College Theatre season will continue Feb. 15 with August Wilson’s award winning play “Fences,” and will feature the local talents of 9-year-old G’Nasha Mahone and 11-year-old Jada Warner.
Wilson’s play explores the hopes and dreams of Troy and Rose Maxon and their family in a rapidly changing 1950’s America. This year, the play celebrates it’s 30th anniversary winning the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for drama. “Fences” was recently adapted for the screen and is currently in theaters starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.
Gordon State College Theatre will present August Wilson's "Fences" Feb. 15- 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets for each performance are available at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. The cast of “Fences” includes (front, l-r) Ja’Michael Stephens, LaTrez Anderson, (back, l-r) G’Nasha Mahone, Trenton Riley, Jada Warner, Dimario Watkins, Samantha Jenkins and Joshua Lowery.
