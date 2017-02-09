/Unitedbank
Gordon State College Theatre will present August Wilson's "Fences" Feb. 15- 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets for each performance are available at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. The cast of “Fences” includes (front, l-r) Ja’Michael Stephens, LaTrez Anderson, (back, l-r) G’Nasha Mahone, Trenton Riley, Jada Warner, Dimario Watkins, Samantha Jenkins and Joshua Lowery.

Updated: GSC Theatre presents "Fences" Feb. 15, features local youth

The Gordon State College Theatre season will continue Feb. 15 with August Wilson’s award winning play “Fences,” and will feature the local talents of 9-year-old G’Nasha Mahone and 11-year-old Jada Warner.
Wilson’s play explores the hopes and dreams of Troy and Rose Maxon and their family in a rapidly changing 1950’s America. This year, the play celebrates it’s 30th anniversary winning the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for drama. “Fences” was recently adapted for the screen and is currently in theaters starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

“In my opinion, this is one of the most beautiful pieces of theatre ever written,” said assistant professor of theatre Lisa Ferguson. “I’m grateful for our growing student body at GSC and for a theatre program that can support this beautiful Pulitzer and Tony award winning production.”
“Fences” cast members include LaTrez Anderson as Troy, Samantha Jackson as Rose, Ja’Michael Stephens as Cory Maxson, Trenton Riley as Gabriel Maxson, Joshua Lowery as Lyons Maxon and Demario Watkins as Jim Bono. Raynelle Maxson, Troy’s young daughter, is played by 11-year-old Jada Warner from Lamar County and 9-year-old G’Nasha Mahone from Pike. Mahone and Warner were double cast for their role so they would not have to miss too much school while performing for neighboring middle and high schools during morning field trips.
“All of our auditions are open to the public and we hope that anyone and everyone feel welcome to participate in the work we do here,” said Ferguson. “We are excited to have the talents of Jada and G’Nasha with us for this production.”
The play opens Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continues through Saturday each evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets for each performance are available at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. A brunch and show option is available for Sunday’s performance and includes brunch, a ticket to the play and transportation from Highlander Dining Hall to the Fine Arts Auditorium for $17 per person. Those interested in the brunch and show option should call 678-359-5052 to make reservations, as seating is limited.
