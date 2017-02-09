Lady Trojans going to state; Trojans eliminated

The LC Lady Trojans have advanced to the Class AA state basketball tournament. The Trojans have been eliminated.
The Lady Trojans beat Jordan 59-50 Tuesday night. They play the #1 seed Heard County tonight at 7 p.m. A win will take them to the region title game against the Temple-Callaway winner. A loss puts them in the third place game against the Callaway-Temple loser.
The region's top four teams go to state, so the Lady Trojans are in.
The Trojans were eliminated in round one by Callaway 74-30.
