Lady Trojans going to state; Trojans eliminated

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, February 9. 2017
The LC Lady Trojans have advanced to the Class AA state basketball tournament. The Trojans have been eliminated.

The Lady Trojans beat Jordan 59-50 Tuesday night. They play the #1 seed Heard County tonight at 7 p.m. A win will take them to the region title game against the Temple-Callaway winner. A loss puts them in the third place game against the Callaway-Temple loser.

The region's top four teams go to state, so the Lady Trojans are in.

The Trojans were eliminated in round one by Callaway 74-30.
