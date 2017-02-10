Walgreens media executive 'unaware' of local closing

Walgreens Boots Alliance senior media specialist Allison Mack, based in Deerfield, Ill. reported Friday morning she is 'unaware' of any pending closing of the local store on Rose Avenue in Barnesville. She pledged to get back with us to provide more information.
However, there are corporate moves afoot that could lead to upheaval at the local Walgreens.
Walgreens is working through the purchase of Rite Aid and, to avoid antitrust issues, has plans to sell 865 Rite Aid stores to Fred's for $950 million in cash.
Thus far, financial media outlets have not reported any Walgreens stores being involved in the sale.
Reports that the local Walgreens would shut down sprang from store employees late Thursday.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
