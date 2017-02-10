Mr. Dan Kelly, age 81, of Barnesville, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017, at his home. Mr. Kelly was a native of Barnesville and was born December 8, 1935, son of the late Issac Daniel Kelly, Sr. and Mary Lou Waller Joiner. He was preceded in death by his sisters and a brother, Shirley Jean Stallings, Everlena Kelly Long and LeRoy Kelly. Mr. Kelly was a graduate of Gordon Military School and was retired from The William Carter Company. He loved Golf and was a Georgia Tech fan. Mr. Kelly was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include a sister and a brother-in-law, Linda Laverne and Marvin Williams Sr. of Good Hope; He was like a father to nieces, Donna (Charles) Wheeler, Karen (Mitch) Horne and a Paw Paw to his great niece, Kaylee Horne all of Barnesville; other niece and nephews also survive.
Graveside services will be held at 3:15, Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Greenwood Cemetery with Franklin Gibson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1:00 until 3:00 before the service.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA.