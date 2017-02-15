Recently I was driving along listening to WSB radio’s news coverage of the death of one child and the maiming of another as they were walking to their Atlanta School bus stop. They were attacked by pit bulls allowed to roam free by their owner or owners.
One of the dogs attacked responding police and was shot dead. The other was hunted down, captured and euthanized. Sadly, the charges against the irresponsible owner are not serious enough.
Kids, ATVs and pit bulls just don’t mix
