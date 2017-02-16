Mr. Samuel Lamar Blair, age 75 of Barnesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Wellstar Spalding Hospital.
Mr. Blair was born in Griffin on January 12, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Colie Blair; sisters, Jean Pirkle, Joyce Goolsby. Mr. Blair was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force. He also retired from the United States Post Office. He loved to bowl and played Santa Claus in the Griffin parade for 10 years.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Randy and Jane Blair, Paul and Julie Blair, Tina and Randy Summers; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Denise and Vernon Sykes, Shirley and Jep Polk; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Glenda Blair; several nieces and nephews; care taker, Kellie Stokes; dog, Sambo.
Visitation for Mr. Samuel Lamar Blair will be conducted on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm with full military honors. Pastor Aaron Watson will officiate.
