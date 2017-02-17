/Unitedbank
Ralph Clyde Jones

Friday, February 17. 2017
Mr. Ralph Clyde Jones, age 79 of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Brightmoor hospice. There will be a memorial service for Mr. Jones announced at a later date.
