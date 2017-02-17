Lookout for vehicle issued

BPD investigators are looking for the white vehicle in the surveillance video still image above in connection with a theft at Lamar Tire on Feb. 11.
The theft occurred at about 7:40 p.m., according to Capt. Al Moltrum.
"As the vehicle was leaving Lamar Tire, there were several vehicles leaving Giant Mart that could possibly identify this vehicle and maybe the driver. The vehicle is described as a light in color, possibly silver or white extended cab truck with a flat bed. The vehicle also has chrome center caps on the tires," Capt. Moltrum said.
If you have information, contact Capt. Moltrum or Lt. McWhorter at 770.358.1244.
