Mrs. Martha F. Howard, 92, of Thomaston, died Thursday evening, February 16, 2017, at Heritage Inn Health & Rehab of Barnesville. Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Howard will be held on Saturday, February 18, at 2:00 PM, at Crystal Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Brent Willis officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 12:30 until 1:30 PM at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home.
Mrs. Freeman was born February 25, 1925, to the late Roy Frank and Pearl Graham Freeman. She was a retired teacher and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Thomaston.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Howard was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Howard, and a son, Danny Howard.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Louanne (Reginald) Hamm of Barnesville, GA, and Susan (Ricky) Phillips of Thomaston. Several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements.