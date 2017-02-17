/Unitedbank
Martha F. Howard

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Friday, February 17. 2017
Mrs. Martha F. Howard, 92, of Thomaston, died Thursday evening, February 16, 2017, at Heritage Inn Health & Rehab of Barnesville.  Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Howard will be held on Saturday, February 18, at 2:00 PM, at Crystal Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Brent Willis officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 12:30 until 1:30 PM at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home.

Mrs. Freeman was born February 25, 1925, to the late Roy Frank and Pearl Graham Freeman.  She was a retired teacher and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Thomaston.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Howard was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Howard, and a son, Danny Howard.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Louanne (Reginald) Hamm of Barnesville, GA, and Susan (Ricky) Phillips of Thomaston.  Several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.  

Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements.  Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.
