Letters supporting new health department wanted

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Sunday, February 19. 2017
The wheels have been put into motion for the construction of a new health department facility located adjacent to the current location at the corner of Academy and Redbud drives in Barnesville.

The county commission is applying for a CDBG grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to fund the project which is expected to cost $1 million.

“The project has a two-year window so, if we get the grant, we would move in by the end of 2019,” county commission chairman Charles Glass said.

