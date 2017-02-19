The wheels have been put into motion for the construction of a new health department facility located adjacent to the current location at the corner of Academy and Redbud drives in Barnesville.
The county commission is applying for a CDBG grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to fund the project which is expected to cost $1 million.
“The project has a two-year window so, if we get the grant, we would move in by the end of 2019,” county commission chairman Charles Glass said.
Letters supporting new health department wanted
