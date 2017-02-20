Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Margaret Ruth Ring Miller, age 94 of Milner, Georgia, formerly of Jefferson, Georgia who entered into rest Friday, February 17, 2017. Mrs. Miller was born in Indiana, a daughter of the late Scott Paul Ring and the late Rosa Viola Goodrich Ring. Mrs. Miller worked as a volunteer with the Jackson County Senior Citizens Center for eighteen years, was retired from the manufacturing industry, and was a member of Galilee Christian Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller is preceded by her husband Oscar John Miller, a sister, Gladys Hagg, and two brothers, Paul and Eugene Ring.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Ann Frye of Fort Wayne, Indiana, son, Mickey Lee Miller and his wife Sue of Powder Springs. Daughter in law, Nelda Miller, two grandchildren, Lee Miller and his wife Rania, Anne Pye and her husband Earl, all of Milner, Georgia. Three great grandchildren, Mady Pye, Alan Pye and Allie Miller.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2017 with Minister Tom Plank officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Margaret Miller, to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
