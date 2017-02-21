/Unitedbank
Community theft alert from BPD

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, February 21. 2017
From Capt. Al Moltrum:

On the evening of 2/20/2017 and early morning hours of 2/21/2017, the city of Barnesville had a rash of entering automobile reports. The locations of the incidents were on B Street, Atlanta Street, Carleeta Street, Forsyth Street, and Collier Road. If anyone has any information regarding these incidents or saw any suspicious person(s) in these areas please contact the City of Barnesville Police Department at 770-358-1244 or e-mail al.moltrum@cityofbarnesville.com. We urge all citizens to take their valuables out of their vehicles and locked their vehicles. It appears these are crimes of opportunity. The subjects are checking to see if vehicle's are unlocked and then making entry. There have been no reports of smashing windows or prying into the doors. All citizens are urged to call 911 if you observe any suspicious person(s) in their neighborhood, especially late at night or in the early hours of the morning.
