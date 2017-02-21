Shamrock and Roll scholarship fundraiser is March 18

Tickets are now available for Gordon State College’s fourth annual Founder’s Day Concert and Scholarship Fundraiser. The Shamrock and Roll themed event will be held at the GSC Student Activity and Recreation Center on March 18.
The event will host a meal catered by GSC’s food service provider Sodexo and will feature music by The Headliners. The Hilton Head Island based band performs music from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and beyond. A silent and live auction along with a cash bar will accompany dinner and dancing.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for beer, wine and the silent auction. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. followed by a live auction and dancing. Tickets are $100 each and $45 of the ticket price is tax-deductible.The funds raised will help enrich scholarships for deserving students. The event will be presented by United Bank with gold sponsors Sodexo and Raymond James. Tickets may be purchased through the Gordon State College Institutional Advancement Office at 678-359-5739.