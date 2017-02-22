/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Michael C. Jackson

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Obituaries
Wednesday, February 22. 2017
Mr. Michael C. Jackson, age 59 of Barnesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at home.

Mr. Jackson was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 26, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Jackson and Evelyn Bailey Jackson, brother, Donald Jackson. Michael was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, NASCAR fan and loved the beach and lived life to its fullest. He was a loving husband, father, Grampy to his grandkids, brother and friend. Mr. Jackson was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Yatesville, GA.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette