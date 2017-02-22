Mr. Michael C. Jackson, age 59 of Barnesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at home.
Mr. Jackson was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 26, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Jackson and Evelyn Bailey Jackson, brother, Donald Jackson. Michael was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, NASCAR fan and loved the beach and lived life to its fullest. He was a loving husband, father, Grampy to his grandkids, brother and friend. Mr. Jackson was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Yatesville, GA.
Michael C. Jackson
